5paisa Capital records Q4 PAT at Rs 6 cr

5paisa Capital reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 5.86 crore in Q4 FY21 compared with net loss of Rs 1.70 crore in Q4 FY20.

Total revenue from operations during the quarter increased by 39.88% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 49.53 crore in Q4 FY21.

Total expense rose by 17.11% to Rs 36.90 crore in Q4 March 2021 from Rs 31.51 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The company on-boarded more than 2,00,000 new clients during the quarter, taking the total number of registered customers to 13.5 lakh.

5paisa Capital recorded a consolidated net profit of Rs 14.69 crore in the year ended 31 March 2021 as compared to a net loss of Rs 7.90 crore in the year ended 31 March 2020. Total revenue from operations increased by 78.26% to Rs 192.91 crore in FY21 over FY20.

Prakarsh Gagdani, whole-time director and CEO, 5paisa Capital, said: "Our sustained efforts on focusing on growth backed by revenues and cost efficiency has helped us to report full year profits in our 5th year of operations. I am equally thrilled and extremely excited for the new phase of growth 5paisa will embark on with the proposed capital infusion of Rs 250 crore."

Meanwhile, the board of 5paisa Capital approved an enabling annual resolution for raising funds through issue of non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis, upto a limit of Rs 250 crore.

5paisa Capital is engaged in providing financial products through its online technology platform and mobile applications. It is registered with SEBI as a stock broker, depository participant and research analyst, and with AMFI as a mutual fund distributor. Its services are targeted at retail investors and high-volume traders who actively invest and trade in securities markets and seek DIY (Do-it-Yourself) services at a low cost.

The scrip fell 1.11% to end at Rs 395.30 on Tuesday. In the past one month, the stock has added 41.79% while the benchmark Sensex has lost 4.32% during the same period.

