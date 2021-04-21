KEC Intl bags orders worth Rs 1,245 cr

KEC International has secured new orders of Rs 1,245 crore across its various businesses.

The company's transmission & distribution (T&D) business has secured orders of Rs 629 crore for T&D projects in India, SAARC, Middle East, Africa, and the Americas.

The railways business has secured orders of Rs 446 crore in technologically enabled/ conventional segments in India, which include orders for third rail for metro and associated works and orders for overhead electrification (OHE) and associated works.

The civil business has secured orders of Rs 107 crore for infra works in the Defence and industrial segments in India.

The cables business has secured orders of Rs 63 crore for various types of cables in India and overseas.

Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International, commented, "We are pleased with the new order wins secured across our business verticals. With these orders, our total order inflow for FY21 stands at Rs 11,876 crore with a YOY growth of 5% despite the challenging environment. Our Railway order book continues to grow with orders in both conventional and new areas. The EPC order in Americas, secured by our subsidiary SAE Towers, further strengthens our order book in that region."

KEC International is a global infrastructure engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) major. It has presence in the verticals of power transmission and distribution, railways, civil, solar, smart infrastructure and cables.

The company's consolidated net profit remained flat at Rs 145.07 crore as net sales increased by 7.03% to Rs 3289.23 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

The scrip added 0.07% to end at Rs 417.80 on Tuesday.

