Wonderla Bangalore receives COV-safe certification from Bureau Veritas

Wonderla Bangalore has secured COV-Safe certification by Bureau Veritas India. Wonderla is the first theme park chain in the country to receive this highly coveted certification that will further help reduce the risk of the pandemic for visitors and park employees.

'COV-SAFE Hygiene Assessment' is designed to reassure visitors and employees entering the premises about the good practices in place to prevent contamination during the unlocking phase of any business premise with large people movement.

The certification will help Wonderla Bangalore as it has taken into consideration areas contributing to lack of hygiene and supporting in mitigating risks, ensuring compliance, prompt procurement and infrastructure planning and employing sanitization measures. 'COV-SAFE Hygiene Assessment' is based on the parameters of leadership, risk management, compliance management, personal hygiene, facility hygiene, monitoring measurement & analysis.

As part of the procedure, Bureau Veritas first assessed Wonderla Bangalore remotely followed by an onsite audit for the hygiene management system. Wonderla Bangalore has been awarded a DIAMOND grade certification for meeting the required standards. The certificate is valid for a year, and during this period, the theme park will be assessed every four months.

