Wonderla Holidays hits the roof after stellar Q1 performance

Wonderla Holidays hit an upper circuit of 20% at Rs 336.05 after the company reported a net profit of Rs 64.4 crore in Q1 FY23 as against a net loss of Rs 13.3 crore in Q1 FY22.

Total revenue from operations zoomed to Rs 149.4 crore in the first from Rs 4.4 crore reported in the same period last year.

Total expenses increased by 2.8x to Rs 67.2 crore during the quarter.

The company reported a pre-tax profit of Rs 85.1 crore in Q1 FY23 as compared with a pre-tax loss of Rs 19 crore recorded in the same period last year.

Wonderla Holidays operates three amusement parks in Kochi (Kerala), Bangalore (Karnataka) and Hyderabad (Telangana) under the brand name Wonderla.

