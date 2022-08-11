Bank of Baroda rises for third consecutive session

Bank of Baroda is quoting at Rs 123.3, up 3.92% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 51.2% in last one year as compared to a 8% jump in NIFTY and a 8.19% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

Bank of Baroda is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 123.3, up 3.92% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.79% on the day, quoting at 17673.85. The Sensex is at 59374.24, up 0.95%. Bank of Baroda has gained around 12.86% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Bank of Baroda is a constituent, has gained around 10.67% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38287.85, up 1.55% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 248.57 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 280.2 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 123.75, up 4.04% on the day. Bank of Baroda is up 51.2% in last one year as compared to a 8% jump in NIFTY and a 8.19% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 7.45 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

