FMCG shares fall

FMCG stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index falling 92.87 points or 0.6% at 15504.15 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, Future Consumer Ltd (down 6.36%), GRM Overseas Ltd (down 3.26%),Emami Ltd (down 2.05%),Godfrey Phillips India Ltd (down 1.81%),Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd (down 1.74%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Tata Consumer Products Ltd (down 1.6%), Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd (down 1.39%), Dodla Dairy Ltd (down 1.28%), Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd (down 1.19%), and ITC Ltd (down 1.17%).

On the other hand, BCL Industries Ltd (up 4.1%), Radico Khaitan Ltd (up 3.85%), and EID Parry (India) Ltd (up 3.8%) moved up.

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 523.61 or 0.89% at 59340.9.

The Nifty 50 index was up 124.1 points or 0.71% at 17658.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 132.09 points or 0.48% at 27787.36.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 81.52 points or 0.94% at 8746.3.

On BSE,1813 shares were trading in green, 1487 were trading in red and 156 were unchanged.

