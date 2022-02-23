Wyth Financial goes live with Intellect's CBX-R

Intellect Design Arena and Wyth Financial (a trade name of Concentra Bank), one of Canada's leading mid-market digital banks, announced that the bank has gone live with Intellect Contextual Banking Experience - Retail (CBX-R) deployed on Microsoft Azure to offerfully digital direct-to-customer bank offering to its customers. With a cloud-native, microservices-based and API-first architecture, Intellect's CBX-R is a comprehensive omni-channel solution catering to the ever-evolving demands of the modern bank customer.

Intellect's direct-to-customer retail banking offering - CBX-R was launched in just 11 months through a highly effective Agile design and remote delivery model, leveraging the combined expertise of Wyth Financial and Intellect.

The comprehensive digital front-end platform has been deployed on Microsoft Azure and will support customer on-boarding, high-interest savings accounts, GICs, EFTs, Interac e-Transfer, mortgage applications and Registered Products (coming soon). It will enable the bank to operate virtually, and digitally deliver the right client experience in the channel preference of the client through their platform.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)