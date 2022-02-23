Wyth Financial goes live with Intellect's CBX-R

-
ALSO READ
Fifth Third Bank launches iGTB's cloud-native self-service Contextual Banking Platform - CBX
iGTB to digitize transaction banking for leading Islamic bank in APAC
Intellect Design Arena strengthens leadership
Intellect Design Arena gains on bagging digital transformation deal from Resurs Bank
iGTB launches cloud-native Virtual Accounts Management 2022
-
Intellect Design Arena and Wyth Financial (a trade name of Concentra Bank), one of Canada's leading mid-market digital banks, announced that the bank has gone live with Intellect Contextual Banking Experience - Retail (CBX-R) deployed on Microsoft Azure to offerfully digital direct-to-customer bank offering to its customers. With a cloud-native, microservices-based and API-first architecture, Intellect's CBX-R is a comprehensive omni-channel solution catering to the ever-evolving demands of the modern bank customer.
Intellect's direct-to-customer retail banking offering - CBX-R was launched in just 11 months through a highly effective Agile design and remote delivery model, leveraging the combined expertise of Wyth Financial and Intellect.
The comprehensive digital front-end platform has been deployed on Microsoft Azure and will support customer on-boarding, high-interest savings accounts, GICs, EFTs, Interac e-Transfer, mortgage applications and Registered Products (coming soon). It will enable the bank to operate virtually, and digitally deliver the right client experience in the channel preference of the client through their platform.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU