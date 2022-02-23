Zydus receives USFDA approval for Dapagliflozin Tablets

Used in treatment of type 2 diabetes

Zydus has received final approval from the USFDA to market Dapagliflozin Tablets in the strengths of 5 mg and 10 mg (USRLD: Farxiga).

Dapagliflozin is used with a proper diet and exercise program to control high blood sugar in people with type 2 diabetes. Dapagliflozin also lowers the risk of heart failure in adults with type 2 diabetes with heart disease. It is also used to lower the risk of further worsening of kidney disease, end-stage kidney disease (ESKD), death due to cardiovascular disease, and hospitalization for heart failure in adults with chronic kidney disease. Dapagliflozin works by increasing the removal of sugar by kidneys.

The drug will be manufactured at the group's formulation manufacturing facility at the SEZ, Ahmedabad.

The group now has 328 approvals and has so far filed over 400 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)