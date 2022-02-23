PNC Infratech successfully bids for NHAI road projects in Uttar Pradesh

PNC Infratech has been declared the L1 (lowest) bidder in the following three (3) new Hybrid Annuity Modelled National Highway Projects of NHAI for an aggregate Bid Project Cost of Rs. 4384.0 crore.

1. Construction of Six lane upgradable to Eight lane of Package I of Kanpur-Lucknow Expressway in Uttar Pradesh on Hybrid Annuity Mode under Bharatmala Pariyojana (length: 17.15 km)

2.

Construction of Six lane upgradable to Eight lane of Package II of Kanpur Lucknow Expressway in Uttar Pradesh on Hybrid Annuity Mode under Bharatmala Pariyojana (length: 45.24 km)

3. Four laning of Sonauli - Gorakhpur section of NH-29E on Hybrid Annuity Mode in Uttar Pradesh (length: 79.54 km)

