Wipro to launch its Workplace Experience Centre in Munich

Wipro Limited announced the upcoming launch of its Workplace Experience Centre in Munich.

This centre is part of Wipro's ongoing investment into Germany and will be opened in spring 2022 to give businesses across Europe access to a suite of technologies designed to explore digital transformation.

The fully immersive facilities will include next-generation technologies, a state-of-the-art infrastructure and co-innovation space for the development of minimum viable products (MVPs) along with a creative working environment to collaborate on solving complex business problems using a design-led approach.

