Xelpmoc Design and Tech rose 2.05% to Rs 453.25 after the company said that its board has approved raising upto Rs 27 crore.

In an exchange filing on Thursday, Xelpmoc Design said that the board has approved raising of funds by issuing up to 7,20,000 equity shares of the company at an issue price of Rs 375 per share aggregating upto Rs 27 crore on a preferential allotment basis.

The equity shares are proposed to be allotted to Newport Asia Advisors Fund (0.224%); Newport Asia Growth & Income Fund (0.184%); Newport Asia Institutional Fund (2.569%); and Newport Asia Partners Fund (2.014%).

Xelpmoc Design and Tech provides professional and technical consulting services, offering technology services and end-to-end technology solutions and support.

