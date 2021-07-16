Volumes spurt at Syngene International Ltd counter

Syngene International Ltd notched up volume of 2.19 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 6.41 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 34095 shares

Alkem Laboratories Ltd, Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd, ITI Ltd, HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 16 July 2021.

Alkem Laboratories Ltd clocked volume of 29149 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 5.73 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5086 shares. The stock gained 4.67% to Rs.3,483.30. Volumes stood at 1687 shares in the last session.

Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd witnessed volume of 4.05 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 5.51 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 73572 shares. The stock increased 9.24% to Rs.432.65. Volumes stood at 1.7 lakh shares in the last session.

ITI Ltd registered volume of 3.47 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 5.45 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 63602 shares. The stock rose 4.49% to Rs.138.45. Volumes stood at 2.23 lakh shares in the last session.

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd saw volume of 1.06 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 4.58 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 23053 shares. The stock increased 5.46% to Rs.3,255.50. Volumes stood at 63558 shares in the last session.

