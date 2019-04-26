Yes Bank allots 3.96 lakh equity shares under ESOP

-
Yes Bank has allotted 3,96,250 equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each on 25 April 2019 under ESOP.
The paid up share capital of the Bank has accordingly been increased from Rs 4,632,075,976/- consisting of 2,316,037,988 equity shares of Rs 2/- each to Rs 4,632,868,476/- consisting of 2,316,434,238 equity shares of Rs 2/- each.
