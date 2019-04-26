JUST IN
Board of Biocon recommends 1:1 bonus issue of shares

At meeting held on 25 April 2019

The Board of Biocon has recommended the issue of Bonus Shares by capitalisation of free reserves in the ratio of 1:1 i.e., 1 (one) bonus equity share of Rs. 5/- each fully paid-up for every 1 (one) existing equity share of Rs. 5/- each held by the members, as on the record date, subject to the shareholder's approval through postal ballot.

First Published: Fri, April 26 2019. 09:23 IST

