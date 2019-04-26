Board of Biocon recommends 1:1 bonus issue of shares

At meeting held on 25 April 2019The Board of Biocon has recommended the issue of Bonus Shares by capitalisation of free reserves in the ratio of 1:1 i.e., 1 (one) bonus equity share of Rs. 5/- each fully paid-up for every 1 (one) existing equity share of Rs. 5/- each held by the members, as on the record date, subject to the shareholder's approval through postal ballot.
