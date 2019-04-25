Trigyn Technologies intimates of extension of UN contract

-
Trigyn Technologies announced that the contract of its wholly owned subsidiary Trigyn Technologies Inc., with the United Nations for the provision of IT Staffing Support service for Office of Information and Communications Technology (OICT) is now extended and will expire on 31 December 2019.
Further the United Nations Not-To-Exceed Amount (NTE) of the Contract is revised from the existing US$ 159,450,510.43 to US$ 173,160,722.84.
All the other terms and conditions of the contract remains unchanged.
