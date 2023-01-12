Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd down for fifth straight session

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 226.75, down 0.87% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 30.33% in last one year as compared to a 2.36% slide in NIFTY and a 16.03% fall in the Nifty IT index.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 226.75, down 0.87% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.39% on the day, quoting at 17826.6. The Sensex is at 59796.01, down 0.51%.Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd has lost around 13.01% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 8.92% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1945.05, up 0.32% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 40.89 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 47.88 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 226.75, down 1.35% on the day. Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd tumbled 30.33% in last one year as compared to a 2.36% slide in NIFTY and a 16.03% fall in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 17.36 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)