Kanpur Plastipack Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Radhika Jeweltech Ltd, Goldiam International Ltd, Cantabil Retail India Ltd and Nila Infrastructures Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 12 January 2023.

Kanpur Plastipack Ltd spiked 16.26% to Rs 118 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 65713 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2719 shares in the past one month.

Radhika Jeweltech Ltd soared 14.14% to Rs 178.4. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 50682 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1762 shares in the past one month.

Goldiam International Ltd surged 12.77% to Rs 162.95. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22655 shares in the past one month.

Cantabil Retail India Ltd rose 12.16% to Rs 1358.8. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3511 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 753 shares in the past one month.

Nila Infrastructures Ltd jumped 9.26% to Rs 7.08. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.64 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 79326 shares in the past one month.

