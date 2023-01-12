National Standard (India) Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Mirza International Ltd, Navin Fluorine International Ltd, D B Realty Ltd and Elgi Equipments Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 12 January 2023.

National Standard (India) Ltd soared 18.99% to Rs 4730 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 314 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 53 shares in the past one month.

Mirza International Ltd spiked 7.46% to Rs 236.1. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 77287 shares in the past one month.

Navin Fluorine International Ltd surged 5.31% to Rs 4112.95. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 12159 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5101 shares in the past one month.

D B Realty Ltd jumped 4.99% to Rs 89.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 76266 shares in the past one month.

Elgi Equipments Ltd spurt 3.56% to Rs 416.15. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 26041 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18201 shares in the past one month.

