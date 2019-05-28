Zee firmly in picture after good Q4 result

Entertainment Enterprises surged 5.4% to Rs 380.55 at 14:55 IST on BSE after consolidated net profit rose 26.27% to Rs 291.68 crore on 14.46% rise in total income to Rs 2076.31 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018.

The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 27 May 2019.

Meanwhile, the S&P was down 22.82 points, or 0.06% to 39,660.47

On the BSE, 16.83 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 10.59 lakh shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 381.90 and a low of Rs 353 so far during the day.

Entertainment Enterprises (ZEE) Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) rose 12.3% to Rs 568.30 crore. EBITDA margin was 28.1% in Q4 March 2019.

Subhash Chandra, Chairman, ZEE, said entertainment content is becoming increasingly personalized and that journey will continue with the new TRAI regulation and emergence of digital medium placing consumer at the centre.

