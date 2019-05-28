JUST IN
Volumes spurt at Finolex Industries Ltd counter

Finolex Industries Ltd notched up volume of 4.05 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.73 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 41637 shares

Natco Pharma Ltd, NHPC Ltd, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd, Carborundum Universal Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 28 May 2019.

Finolex Industries Ltd notched up volume of 4.05 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.73 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 41637 shares. The stock rose 0.07% to Rs.494.00. Volumes stood at 1.96 lakh shares in the last session.

Natco Pharma Ltd registered volume of 11.58 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.7 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.19 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.07% to Rs.525.30. Volumes stood at 2.16 lakh shares in the last session.

NHPC Ltd notched up volume of 239.78 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.81 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 35.19 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.05% to Rs.25.50. Volumes stood at 31.89 lakh shares in the last session.

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd registered volume of 13.21 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.24 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.12 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.38% to Rs.82.70. Volumes stood at 6.7 lakh shares in the last session.

Carborundum Universal Ltd witnessed volume of 8.2 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.19 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.32 lakh shares. The stock increased 1.38% to Rs.380.80. Volumes stood at 2.77 lakh shares in the last session.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, May 28 2019. 14:30 IST

