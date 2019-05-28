Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

-
-
Blue Blends (India) Ltd, ISMT Ltd, Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd and Alpa Laboratories Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 28 May 2019.
Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd crashed 15.99% to Rs 44.65 at 14:33 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 18845 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3591 shares in the past one month.
Blue Blends (India) Ltd lost 10.00% to Rs 2.61. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 660 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 730 shares in the past one month.
ISMT Ltd tumbled 9.68% to Rs 7. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2552 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4655 shares in the past one month.
Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd shed 8.81% to Rs 653.15. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 28375 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21601 shares in the past one month.
Alpa Laboratories Ltd slipped 8.53% to Rs 23.05. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 16991 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30392 shares in the past one month.
