Zen Technologies reports fire accident at its demonstration center

Zen Technologies announced that there was a fire accident around 10:00 PM (IST) on 30 November 2021 night at its demonstration center located at Maheshwaram Hardware Park near Shamshabad airport. There were no casualties.

The facility is insured and the financial damage is currently being accessed. Operations are expected to resume within a couple of days and no impact is expected on any ongoing project.

