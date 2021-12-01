Escorts Agri Machinery records 30% decline in tractor sales

In month of November 2021Escorts Agri Machinery (EAM) in November 2021 sold 7,116 tractors as against 10,165 tractors sold in November 2020, a drop of 30% year-on-year.
Domestic tractor sales in November 2021 was at 6,492 tractors as against 9,662 tractors in November 2020. Delayed harvest of Kharif crops owing to late monsoon rains this year affected the rural cash flows and hence the retail demand. This we believe is a temporary phenomenon and cash flows should start improving soon as Kharif harvest gets fully monetized. Industry wholesale in November was further impacted by post-season channel destocking. Going forward all macroeconomic factors remain in favour of the tractor industry. However high inflation remains a worry impacting profitability.
Export tractor sales in November 2021 was at 624 tractors against 503 tractors sold in November 2020, registering a growth of 24.1%.
