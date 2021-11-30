UltraTech Cement commences mining from Bicharpur Coal mines

UltraTech Cement announced that the company has commenced mining of coal from its Bicharpur Coal mines situated in Madhya Pradesh.

This mine was procured in the coal block auctions in the year 2015. The mines have extractable reserves of 29 MMT.

The coal extracted from the mines will be used for the company's internal consumption and will to some extent reduce its dependence on coal purchases.

