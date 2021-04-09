Zensar spurts after announcing strategic partnership with Claimatic

Zensar Technologies jumped 4.98% to Rs 288 after the IT company announced that it has entered into a global strategic partnership with US-based Claimatic.

The partnership combines industry-leading, decisioning software of Claimatic with Zensar's strategic consulting, enterprise delivery, and implementation services. Zensar said that the new, innovative partnership will leverage the respective strengths of Claimatic and Zensar to create compelling value for both companies and their mutual clients.

Ajay S. Bhutoria, CEO and MD of Zensar said that this collaboration will enable the company to offer insurers digital solutions that will help them remain competitive and differentiate themselves.

The Claimatic-Zensar partnership brings together deep skills in insurance and technology strategy, product ideation, technology development and deployment, and organizational change management to support clients through successful claims automation transformations.

Claimatic, based in San Antonio, Texas, is a SaaS-based solution for the insurance industry that streamlines the ingestion of First Notice of Loss (FNOL) data and automates claims distribution to optimal resources based on real-time, dynamic data.

Zensar Technologies is a leading digital solutions and technology services company that specializes in partnering with global organizations across industries on their digital transformation journey.

