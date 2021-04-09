Torrent Power appoints Lalit Malik as CFO

Sanjay Dalal will retire from the position of chief financial officer (CFO) of Torrent Power from close of working hours of 30 April 2021.

The company's board approved the appointment of Lalit Malik as chief financial officer of the company from 1 May 2021.

Torrent Power is a private sector integrated power utility engaged in the business of power generation, transmission and distribution.

On a consolidated basis, Torrent Power's net profit dropped 23.5% to Rs 321.73 crore on a 4.1% decrease in net sales at Rs 2,952.75 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.

The scrip shed 0.44% to currently trade at Rs 420.75 on the BSE.

