Infosys announces strategic collaboration with ArcelorMittal

The IT major after market hours today (8 April 2021) announced a strategic long-term collaboration with ArcelorMittal, the world's leading steel and mining company.

ArcelorMittal has chosen Infosys to help accelerate the company's digital transformation journey and enable next-generation application management and business process management (BPM) services for ArcelorMittal Europe.

Through this engagement, Infosys will work with ArcelorMittal Europe, share best practices around next generation application management services to optimize, stabilize, and transform ArcelorMittal's IT landscape.

Infosys will also establish a robust, state-of-the-art business process management (BPM) service in ArcelorMittal Europe's Business Center of Excellence (BCoE) shared services center. The collaboration will further strengthen Infosys' presence in Europe and will enable Infosys to maximise synergies across the ArcelorMittal Group worldwide.

Jasmeet Singh, executive vice president and global head of manufacturing, Infosys, said, "The need to accelerate digital transformation has never been more urgent in the manufacturing sector.

We are pleased to partner with ArcelorMittal and help them stay one step ahead of disruption. Leveraging our global delivery model, right shoring, and robust BPM offerings, we are committed to driving efficiency, bolstering operational excellence, and establishing future-ready services in line with ArcelorMittal's growth strategies.

We look forward to a long, fruitful partnership with the group and are excited to help them navigate the next.

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting.

On a consolidated basis, the IT major's net profit jumped 7.3% to Rs 5,197 crore on a 5.5% rise in revenues to Rs 25,927 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q2 September 2020.

Infosys rose 0.67% to end at Rs 1439.80 on Thursday. It traded in the range of 1425.25 and 1451.10 during the day.

