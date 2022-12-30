Zensar Tech CEO, MD Ajay Bhutoria resigns

-
The resignation will be effective from the close of business hours on 31 December 2022.Zensar Technologies on Friday said that its chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director (MD), Ajay Singh Bhutoria has tendered his resignation, due to personal reasons..
Bhutoria has also resigned from the board of directors and as CEO of Zensar Technologies Inc. USA, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.
Zensar Technologies is engaged in providing a complete range of IT services and solutions and company's industry expertise spans across manufacturing, retail, media, banking, insurance, healthcare and utilities.
The company's consolidated net profit declined 39.8% to Rs 56.80 crore despite of 17.5% rise in net sales to Rs 1,234.60 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.
Shares of Zensar Technologies rose 0.21% to Rs 214.65 on the BSE.
