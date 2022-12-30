NTPC declares commercial operation of 1st part of Solapur Solar PV project

The state-run power major said that it declared commercial operation of first part capacity of 10 megawatt (MW) out of 23 MW Solapur Solar PV project at Maharashtra.

In an exchange filing, NTPC said that the project was declared on commercial operation with effect from 00:00 hrs of 30 December 2022.

With this, standalone installed and commercial capacity of NTPC has become 58,269 MW, while group installed and commercial capacity of NTPC has become 70,884 MW, the company stated.

NTPC is India's largest energy conglomerate. It has presence in the entire value chain of the power generation business. As on 30 September 2022, the Government of India holds 51.10% in NTPC.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 7.2% to Rs 3,338.45 crore despite of 36.3% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 44,175.03 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

Shares of NTPC rose 0.03% to Rs 166.70 on the BSE.

