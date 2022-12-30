Volumes spurt at Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd counter

Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd notched up volume of 6.68 lakh shares by 10:44 IST on BSE, a 4.73 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.41 lakh shares

CRISIL Ltd, Punjab & Sind Bank, Coforge Ltd, Metro Brands Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 30 December 2022.

Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd notched up volume of 6.68 lakh shares by 10:44 IST on BSE, a 4.73 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.41 lakh shares. The stock rose 16.58% to Rs.109.00. Volumes stood at 45865 shares in the last session.

CRISIL Ltd witnessed volume of 3916 shares by 10:44 IST on BSE, a 2.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1544 shares. The stock increased 2.19% to Rs.3,062.85. Volumes stood at 3559 shares in the last session.

Punjab & Sind Bank registered volume of 32.34 lakh shares by 10:44 IST on BSE, a 2.13 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 15.21 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.85% to Rs.33.70. Volumes stood at 7.86 lakh shares in the last session.

Coforge Ltd saw volume of 8859 shares by 10:44 IST on BSE, a 1.9 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4668 shares. The stock increased 0.92% to Rs.3,958.35. Volumes stood at 4852 shares in the last session.

Metro Brands Ltd saw volume of 9667 shares by 10:44 IST on BSE, a 1.66 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5821 shares. The stock increased 5.33% to Rs.902.00. Volumes stood at 7348 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)