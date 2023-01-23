Route Mobile Q3 PAT spurts 84% YoY to Rs 85 cr

Route Mobile's consolidated net profit jumped 84.40% to Rs 85.36 crore on 75.16% surge in revenue from operations to Rs 985.72 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

Sequentially, net profit rose 17.53% while net sales increase 16.54% in Q3 FY23 over Q2 FY23.

Consolidated profit before tax stood at Rs 103.13 crore in Q3 FY23, registering a growth of 87.20% from Rs 55.09 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year.

EBITDA improved to Rs 128.3 crore in Q3 FY23, recording a growth of 66.19% year on year and 17.28% quarter on quarter. EBITDA margin de-grew to 13% in Q3 FY23 as against 13.7% posted in Q3 FY22.

Meanwhile, the company said that the board of directors in its meeting to be held on Thursday, 26 January 2023 will consider second interim dividend, if any, for the financial year 2022-23.

Commenting on the results, Rajdipkumar Gupta, managing director & group chief executive officer, Route Mobile, said, We have surpassed our pre-IPO FY20 audited revenue of Rs 9,563 million and an adjusted PAT of Rs 843 million in just this quarter by clocking our best quarterly revenue of Rs 9,857 million and an adjusted PAT of Rs 1,010 million. This is despite the recent Covid issues, the Russia-Ukraine war, supply-side issues, and the current recessionary headwinds.

He added, Our focused approach, deep domain expertise, and, most importantly, our modular approach to creating multiple levers of growth across multiple geographies have been the bedrock of our success. We continue to progress significantly with quality deal wins across the CPaaS value chain.

Route Mobile is a cloud communications platform service provider, catering to enterprises, over-the-top (OTT) players and mobile network operators (MNO). RML's portfolio comprises solutions in messaging, voice, email, SMS filtering, analytics and monetization.

Shares of Route Mobile skid 2.44% to Rs 1,149.20 on the BSE.

