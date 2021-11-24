Zomato to dissolve step-down subsidiary in South Africa

Zomato announced that Zomato South Africa Proprietary (Zomato SA), a step down subsidiary of the company located in South Africa has initiated the process of deregistration.

Zomato SA didn't have any active business operations.

It may be further noted that Zomato SA is not material subsidiary of the Company and the closure of Zomato SA will not affect the turnover/revenue of the Company.

