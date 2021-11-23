Equitas Small Finance Bank partners with HDFC Bank for launch of new co-branded credit cards

Equitas Small Finance Bank announced its partnership with HDFC Bank, for the launch of its new co-branded credit cards.

The credit card can be availed in two categories.

The first category is the 'Excite Credit Card' which offers a credit limit from Rs 25,000/- to Rs 2,00,000/- and the second category is the 'Elegance Credit Card' which offers credit of over Rs 2,00,000/-.

