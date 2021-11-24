Larsen & Toubro signs MoU with Govt. of Tamil Nadu

-
To establish data center at Kanchipuram, Tamil NaduLarsen & Toubro has signed a MoU with Govt. of Tamil Nadu to establish a data center at Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu.
The company will establish 90 MW capacity Data Centers and associated units in a phased manner in Kanchipuram over the next 5 years. The company envisages to employ around 1100 people (600 direct and 500 indirect) in the project.
L&T will be establishing hyperscale Data Centers at Kanchipuram to provide comprehensive solutions and end to end data center services, with multi-cloud managed and cyber security services, digital transformation integration services and application integration services.
