Zuari Agro announces plant shutdown

Zuari Agro Chemicals informed that the ammonia and urea plants have been shutdown for annual maintenance effective from 3rd May 2021.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 3 May 2021. Shares of Zuari Agro Chemicals fell 1.68% to settle at Rs 88 yesterday.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 123.65 on 18 June 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 72 on 20 October 2020.

Zuari Agro Chemicals is engaged in the manufacture, sale and trading of fertilizers and seeds. The chemical firm is also an importer of fertilizers and farm nutrients. It produces fertilizers of various grades, along with seeds, pesticides, micro nutrients and specialty fertilizers.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)