Coal India production rises 4% YoY in April

The state-run coal major announced production and offtake numbers for April 2021 on Saturday, 1 May 2021.

On a provisional basis, the production of Coal India rose 3.7% to 41.90 million tonnes in April 2021 as against 40.40 million tonnes in April 2020. Offtake surged 38.4% to 54.10 million tonnes in April 2021 over 39.10 million tonnes in April 2020.

Sequentially, the company's production slumped 48.4% and offtake declined 9.38% in April 2021 over March 2021.

Coal India is a coal mining company engaged in the production and sale of coal. As of 31 March 2021, the Government of India held 66.13% stake in the company.

The PSU miner posted a 21.4% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,084.10 crore on 0.7% increase in net sales to Rs 21,708.27 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

Shares of Coal India slipped 0.86% to Rs 132 on BSE. The stock hovered in the range of Rs 131.20 to Rs 133.45 so far.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)