Zydus and SIFI tie up to launch innovative Intraocular lenses in India

Zydus Cadila and SIFI, the Italian leader in the development of therapeutic solutions to treat ophthalmic disorders have tied up to market innovative IOLs (Intraocular lenses) and surgical products developed in Italy and licensed in India by SIFI.
SIFI's innovative IOLs (Intraocular lenses) have been approved by the Indian Central Drugs Standards Control Organization (Directorate General of Health Services) and Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (Medical Device and Diagnostic Division).
These surgical devices represent the most advanced solution for cataract refractive surgery and the correction of astigmatism (a condition where the cornea is irregularly shaped) and presbyopia (natural loss of near focusing ability that occurs with age).
