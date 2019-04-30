Zydus and SIFI tie up to launch innovative Intraocular lenses in India

and SIFI, the Italian of to treat have tied up to market innovative IOLs (Intraocular lenses) and developed in and licensed in by SIFI.

SIFI's innovative IOLs (Intraocular lenses) have been approved by the Indian Central Drugs Standards Control Organization ( of Health Services) and & Family Welfare (Medical Device and Diagnostic Division).

These represent the most advanced solution for and the correction of (a condition where the cornea is irregularly shaped) and (natural loss of near focusing ability that occurs with age).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)