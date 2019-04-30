Glenmark launches Remogliflozin in India

Pharmaceuticals announced the launch of its novel, protected and globally]researched sodium glucose co]transporter]2 (SGLT2) inhibitor Remogliflozin etabonate (Remogliflozin) in The drug is indicated in the treatment of type]2 in adults.

inhibitors are novel anti]diabetic drugs that help achieve glycemic control by acting on the receptors in the proximal tubule of the kidney, thereby preventing renal reabsorption of glucose and promoting excretion of glucose in the urine. drugs provide glycemic control, induce weight loss and reduce cardiovascular risks.

is the first company in the world to launch the novel SGLT2 inhibitor Remogliflozin and is the first country to get access to this innovative drug. will commercialize Remogliflozin in under the brand names gRemoh and gRemozenh.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)