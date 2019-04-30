Glenmark launches Remogliflozin in India

-
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals announced the launch of its novel, patent protected and globally]researched sodium glucose co]transporter]2 (SGLT2) inhibitor Remogliflozin etabonate (Remogliflozin) in India. The drug is indicated in the treatment of type]2 diabetes mellitus in adults.
SGLT2 inhibitors are novel anti]diabetic drugs that help achieve glycemic control by acting on the SGLT2 receptors in the proximal tubule of the kidney, thereby preventing renal reabsorption of glucose and promoting excretion of glucose in the urine. SGLT2 drugs provide glycemic control, induce weight loss and reduce cardiovascular risks.
Glenmark is the first company in the world to launch the novel SGLT2 inhibitor Remogliflozin and India is the first country to get access to this innovative drug. Glenmark will commercialize Remogliflozin in India under the brand names gRemoh and gRemozenh.
