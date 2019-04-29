Kamdhenu intimates of fire accident at its paint factory in Alwar, Rajasthan

Kamdhenu announced that on midnight of Saturday and Sunday i.e 27th and 28th April, 2019, fire broke out in the paints factory of the Company at Chopanki, Alwar, due to which properties of the Company has been damaged substantially and of the plant has been disrupted.

The Company has proper coverage for the assets in the premises of the said factory.

Further it is informed that there has been no human casualty in said fire incident.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)