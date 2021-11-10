Zydus Cadila receives UDFDA approval Glycopyrrolate Injection

Zydus Cadila has received final approval from the USFDA to market Glycopyrrolate Injection in the strengths of 0.2 mg/mL and 0.4 mg/2 mL (0.2 mg/mL) Single-Dose Vials and 1 mg/5 mL (0.2 mg/mL) and 4 mg/20 mL (0.2 mg/mL) Multiple-Dose Vials, (US RLD: Robinul).

Glycopyrrolate is used before surgery to decrease the volume of secretions from mouth, lungs and stomach. It can also be used either before or during surgery to maintain heart's normal beating rhythm.

It is also used to counter the effects of some other medicines, which can slow heartbeat or produce excessive secretions when used during surgery. Glycopyrrolate injection can also be used in adults as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of gastrointestinal ulcer when rapid effect is desired or when oral medication is not tolerated.

The drug will be manufactured at the group's injectables manufacturing facility at CHL-Jarod, near Vadodara (earlier known as Liva Pharmaceuticals).

The group now has 324 approvals and has so far filed over 400 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)