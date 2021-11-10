Aurobindo Pharma receives USFDA's OAI status for its API manufacturing facility

Aurobindo Pharma has received a communication from the USFDA classifying the inspection conducted at its Unit I (API) manufacturing facility in Hyderabad, India between 02 August to 12 August 2021 as Official Action Indicated (OAI), keeping the status unchanged.

The Company believes that this inspection classification will not impact the continuing commercial supplies to the US market from this facility.

The Company will be engaging with the regulator and is fully committed in resolving the status of this facility at the earliest.

