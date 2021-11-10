LTTS partners with Microsoft

To offer its Energy & Sustainability Manager Solution on Microsoft Azure

L&T Technology Services announced that it has entered into an agreement with Microsoft to offer LTTS' Energy & Sustainability Manager Solution on Microsoft Azure to digitally transform and create sustainable factories of the future.

LTTS' Energy & Sustainability Manager is a comprehensive compliance and standard driven solution that tracks energy losses across plants - the goal being to sustainably reduce wastage throughout a business and providing visibility into utilities and plant equipment. Deployed on Azure, the solution will be taken jointly to end-customers as IP-Cosell solution across a variety of industries.

This latest agreement is part of LTTS' expanded collaboration with Microsoft to enable enterprises around the world to leverage LTTS' cutting-edge Manufacturing Solution suite hosted on Azure enterprise cloud-first, mobile-first infrastructure.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)