Zydus Life's Moraiya facility gets EIR from USFDA

The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has determined that the inspection classification of the facility is Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI).The drug maker announced the receipt of an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the USFDA for its formulations manufacturing facility in Moraiya, near Ahmedabad, India.
The USFDA had inspected the facility from 26th July to 5th August 2022 which concluded with four observations. The USFDA has indicated that the inspection is closed.
Zydus Lifesciences is a discovery-driven, global lifesciences company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies.
The company's consolidated net profit fell 11.7% to Rs 518.3 crore on a 1.8% increase in total income from operations to Rs 4,072.7 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.
Shares of Zydus Lifesciences rose 1.05% to Rs 444.40 on the BSE.
