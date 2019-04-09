1.5 cr eligible voters in 1st phase of LS polls in UP

Of over 14.4 crore electors in Uttar Pradesh's 80 Lok Sabha seats, over 1.5 crore would have a chance to cast their vote on Thursday during the first phase of elections in eight constituencies in the western Uttar Pradesh, data from the website shows.

As per the data, there are a total of 14,40,61,892 electors in all 80 Lok Sabha seats of in this and the eight constituencies going for polls in the first phase have 10.45 percent of total electorate.

will see polling in seven phases and during the first phase, polling will be held in Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Meerut, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad and constituencies.

These eight constituencies have 1,50,65,682 electors including 82,24,835 men and 68,39,833 women electors, according to the data.

Of these eight seats, Ghaziabad is the largest parliamentary constituency with 26,56,779 electors and Baghpat is the smallest one with 1,592,297 electors. Ghaziabad, adjoining the national capital, also happens to be the largest constituency of

The data sourced from shows that in the previous Lok Sabha elections (2014), there were a total of 1,39,04,381 electors in these eight parliamentary constituencies indicating an increase of 8.35 per cent in number of electors since then.

