'PM Narendra Modi' gets U certificate from CBFC

IANS  |  Mumbai 

Bollywood biopic "PM Narendra Modi" on Tuesday was granted a 'unrestricted' (U) certificate for release by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), the film's director Omung Kumar B said.

"We knew it will happen. Finally, it's out," Omung told IANS.

In a statement, Omung said: "The team and I were convinced of what we have made. It's a piece of cinema and not propaganda and now the Censor Board has validated what we have been saying all along.

"Very thankful and excited for the April 11. I hope the audiences enjoy this film, which for me, has been my toughest film till date."

The film, which narrates the story of Modi from his humble beginnings to becoming the Prime Minister of India, will release on April 11, when the Lok Sabha elections begin.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted that the film, which features actor Vivek Anand Oberoi, has a run time of 130 minutes, 53 seconds.

The CBFC certificate for "PM Narendra Modi" came on the same day as the Supreme Court's dismissal of a plea seeking a stay on the film's release.

The court said the Election Commission is the appropriate authority to address the petitioner's concerns on whether the film should be released in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections as it may tilt the balance or benefit a particular political party.

First Published: Tue, April 09 2019. 21:26 IST

