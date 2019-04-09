Priyanka holds LS campaign road show in Bijnor

With just two days to go for the first phase of polling, Vadra on Tuesday held a road show here to seek votes for her party's candidate for the elections.

arrived in Bijnor around 11.45 a.m. and kicked-off her road show in the city.

Hundreds of workers and supporters came out braving the heat to participate in her road show.

The workers also raised slogans against and the BJP government at the Centre and in the state.

On Monday, Priyanka's joint rally, with her brother and Congress and the party's western in-charge Jyotiraditya Scindia, was cancelled due to bad weather.

Later in the day, she will also hold a road show in Saharanpur in support of the Congress party's candidate

After being appointed the party in January this year, Priyanka has tried to infuse new life into the party.

Bijnor and Saharanpur will go to polls on April 11.

The Congress, which could win only two seats - and Amethi - in Uttar Pradesh, out of 80 seats in 2014 polls, is seeking its revival in the state.

The Congress is contesting in 73 seats, as it has left seven seats for the SP-BSP-RLD alliance in the state.

Before holding a road show in Bijnor, had held similar road shows in Ayodhya and Ghaziabad.

The constituencies in western going to the polls in the first phase are Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad and

The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

