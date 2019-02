At least 10 people were killed after a fire ripped through a sporting facility belonging to Brazilian football here on Friday, officials said.

The flames took hold in the early hours of the morning in the club's Ninho do Urubu facility, news reported.

According to the Fire Department, the blaze injured three others, two of them seriously.

--IANS

soni/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)