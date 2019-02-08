Body from plane wreckage identified as Argentine footballer's

The body recovered from the wreckage of a crashed plane has been identified as that of the missing Argentine and City player, Emiliano Sala, has confirmed.

Sala, 28, was travelling to in a plane piloted by David Ibbotson, which went missing over the on January 21, reports the

The Argentine's body was recovered late on Wednesday after the wreckage was found on Sunday morning.

confirmed the identification on Thursday night.

"The body brought to Port today (Thursday) has been formally identified as that of

"The families of and the have been updated with this news...," the force said in a statement.

The Air Accidents Investigations Branch (AAIB) said the search and rescue operation had been carried out "as dignified a way as possible" and the men's families were kept updated throughout.

The Geo Ocean III, which was involved in finding the wreckage, took the body back to the nearest in Dorset, where the body was formally identified.

Meanwhile, Ibbotson's body is yet to be found.

The Malibu N264DB was en route from to Cardiff, after the Argentine striker made a quick trip back to his former club Nantes two days after his 15 million pounds transfer to was announced, the reported.

issued a statement shortly after identification was confirmed, saying: "We offer our most heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the family of Emiliano. He and David will forever remain in our thoughts."

--IANS

ksk/ab

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)