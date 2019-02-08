JUST IN
2nd T20I: New Zealand post 158/8 vs India

IANS  |  Auckland 

All-rounder Colin de Grandhomme's brilliant half-century and Ross Taylor's disciplined innings helped New Zealand post 158/8 against India in the second Twenty20 International match here on Friday.

Losing four wickets for just 50 runs in 7.5 overs, Taylor and Grandhomme forged a crucial 77-run partnership for the sixth wicket and helped their team post a good total.

