2nd T20I: New Zealand post 158/8 vs India

All-rounder Colin de Grandhomme's brilliant half-century and Ross Taylor's disciplined innings helped New Zealand post 158/8 against India in the second Twenty20 International match here on Friday.
Losing four wickets for just 50 runs in 7.5 overs, Taylor and Grandhomme forged a crucial 77-run partnership for the sixth wicket and helped their team post a good total.
--IANS
