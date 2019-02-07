10 policemen trapped in J&K avalanche

Ten policemen were trapped in an avalanche that hit a police post in the Jawahar Tunnel area of Jammu and Kashmir's district on Thursday.

A rescue operation has been launched with the help of army and locals.

Heavy snowfall has occurred in the Jawahar Tunnel area of the on Thursday that blocked the north portal of the tunnel on the Valley side.

The has forecast improvement in weather from Friday.

