10 policemen trapped in J&K avalanche

IANS  |  Srinagar 

Ten policemen were trapped in an avalanche that hit a police post in the Jawahar Tunnel area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Thursday.

A rescue operation has been launched with the help of army and locals.

Heavy snowfall has occurred in the Jawahar Tunnel area of the Srinagar-Jammu highway on Thursday that blocked the north portal of the tunnel on the Valley side.

The MeT office has forecast improvement in weather from Friday.

First Published: Thu, February 07 2019. 22:00 IST

