10 policemen trapped in J&K avalanche

Ten policemen were trapped in an avalanche that hit a police post in the Jawahar Tunnel area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Thursday.
A rescue operation has been launched with the help of army and locals.
Heavy snowfall has occurred in the Jawahar Tunnel area of the Srinagar-Jammu highway on Thursday that blocked the north portal of the tunnel on the Valley side.
The MeT office has forecast improvement in weather from Friday.
--IANS
sq/rs/pcj
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
